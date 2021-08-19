'It is done and dusted, and the final match is just a mere formality' - Matano

The Brewers are close to securing their 12th top-tier crown despite collecting a single point away in their last assignment

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has opened up stating the two-month break caused by the Covid-19 surge halted their momentum, and as far as he is concerned his team won the league in the first round of matches.

The Brewers are close to their 12th Football Kenya Federation Premier League title despite settling to a 0-0 draw away to Nzoia Sugar in their latest assignment on Wednesday. Second-placed KCB were also held to a 1-1 draw by the 13-time champions AFC Leopards.

With a round to go, the Ruaraka-based charges have a three-point advantage and a seven-goal difference over the Bankers.

'We won it in the first round'

"I am happy with the way we have played the league this season, our consistency has finally paid off," Matano told Goal.

"It was not easy, things were tough, but in the long run, we have secured our title. I believe we won it in the first round, remember we were doing well and had the momentum. However, the two-month break really affected us, it derailed our effort.

"We had to work extra hard to ensure we retain our top position and we eventually did it."

'It is ours'

Matano has insisted his team has already won the match after collecting a point away.

"We had gone to Nzoia aiming at collecting maximum points but it did not happen, we are grateful for a point that has ensured we are champions," he continued.

Article continues below

"We have three points more than KCB, meaning we have an advantage. Another plus for us is our healthy goal difference. Even if we lose our last game [against Bidco United], which is not going to be the case, KCB cannot catch us because they are needed to win by about six goals.

"For us, it is done and dusted, and the final match is just a mere formality."

The Brewers will be representing the nation in the Caf Champions League competition next season. Matano is already in the market in search of players who can bolster his squad and ensure they make it past the initial preliminary rounds.