It is demotivating for players to compete in moneyless KPL - Dawo

The league has been running without a title sponsor and the retired footballer says it is very unfortunate for the participating teams

legend Peter Dawo has claimed Kenyan Premier League ( ) players will be demotivated if there will be no prize money at the end of the season.

With the KPL running without a sponsor it is highly probable the winner of the 2019/20 season will have no prize money to accompany the trophy. Gor Mahia have also not received the Sh4m for winning the league title for last season.

Dawo said players will feel demotivated if they will not be rewarded accordingly for winning the league.

“It will be demoralizing for the players to play and in the end, win nothing and get no incentives. There should be something at stake where players fight for because this will also help increase the competitiveness of our league,” Dawo told Goal.

“Teams are playing to win the trophy, the money and the motivation which comes it but without any of the three then be assured we will have a less competitive league.

“It will be very bad especially for the players to run, play and travel across the country and take nothing home after the season.

“It is something which is very bad and demotivating completely.”

Former and defender James Situma echoed Dawo's sentiments and said he hopes the league managers are working hard to ensure they get something to award the eventual winners.

“When you have something to fight for there is motivation between the competitors because clubs are spending money to prepare players for games and pay them every month,” Situma told Goal.

“But if you are playing and at the end of the day you are not going to get anything, it becomes so demoralizing. It is still our prayers KPL is working around the clock to ensure we get a sponsor.

“Players love playing, this is their work, it is what they do to earn and above all derive a better living from football.”

KPL will enter matchday 23 during the weekend with the highlight being the AFC vs Gor Mahia derby clash at Kasarani.