It is a shame: Simba SC winner against Namungo FC was clear offside - Eymael

The Belgian has questioned officiating in high profile matches as the league leaders extend the lead on top of the table

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael states it is shameful how arch-rivals Simba SC continue scoring offside goals and they stand.

After a controversial qualification to the second round of the after a 2-1 win against Prisons, Wekundu wa Msimbazi once again struck what seemed like an offside goal through Meddie Kagere against Namungo FC in the 3-2 win during the Tanzania Mainland League match played on Wednesday.

The gutted 60-year old Belgian is unhappy with what is happening and feels the league leaders are favoured.

"[The goal scored by Kagere] was clear offside, it is a shame this is happening in the second week running," Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

"[Simba] qualified in the cup because they cancelled a valid goal from [Prisons] only to score a clear offside goal. I do not know whether they want to give the trophy to Simba SC. They should say so so that people can spare spending money preparing for matches.

"It is better to spend money elsewhere than cheating, it is becoming too much now which is not good."

The win against Namungo took Simba to 44 points from 17 games, 14 points more than rivals Yanga who are in fourth position having played two matches less.