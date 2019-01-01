'It has always been a dream' - Weah aiming for PSG stay following Celtic loan

The U.S. national team winner has been linked with a potential departure this summer

Timothy Weah says it is his goal to return to next season after wrapping up a loan spell with .

The U.S. national team winger went on loan with the Scottish club in January and went on to make 13 appearances while scoring three goals.

Weah , though, departed the club early after confirming on Instagram that he received the go-ahead from Celtic boss Neil Lennon to leave the club early to join the U.S. U20 squad with the U20 World Cup kicking off on May 23.

The 19-year-old forward has been linked with a PSG departure this summer as well, with ESPN reporting that the club isn't actively looking to sell him but could be convinced to so if the fee was right.

But Weah says he hopes to remain with PSG and fight for his place in the attack alongside stars like Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe,

He told French radio station RMC: "I hope to return to PSG next season and meet the expectations of the club and the coach in me.



"My ambition has always been to be a PSG player. I developed at the club and it has always been a dream.



"And it still is; to have the level to evolve in such a strong team with these incredible players. It remains my goal.



"I like this club and I have been there for four years. Why not more?"

Weah, son of former and current president of Liberia George, has earned eight caps for the U.S. national team and scored his first senior international goal in May 2018 in a 3-0 friendly win over .

He's also made six appearances with PSG's first team, scoring two goals.

Weah's first came in a 4-0 win against in the Trophée des Champions and scored his first league goal a week later in PSG's opener against .