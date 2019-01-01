‘It doesn’t make a difference for me’ – Gor Mahia coach reacts to the Caf draw

The Moroccan side finished top of Group A after amassing eleven points, while the Kenyan side was second in Group D with nine

head coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that he will seek help from outside to know more about their next opponents in the Caf competition.

The Kenyan champions have been paired to face RS Berkane from in the last eight of the competition, whose first leg will be played on April 7.

Reacting to the draw, the Cypriot coach now says he knows very little about the team and that he will ask for information from his ‘friends’ based abroad.

“The draw…it doesn’t make a difference for me because I don’t know them and we don’t have the technology to know them.

“I have requested some of my friends to give me more information about the team and what they have told me is that they like scoring goals but that is not enough, we need to know more about them, their top players, their system of play and many more.

“I am hoping that my friends will deliver the correct information as that is was we need, I know it will be difficult but I am not worried,” Oktay told Goal.

Oktay also admitted that his side will start the first leg a depleted side with five players – Harun Shakava, Jacques Tuyisenge (two yellow cards), Ernest Wendo and Shafik Batambuze (red) and Boniface Oluoch (injury) – both ruled out.

“Losing five players from your first eleven during such a crucial match is honestly a huge blow but we must stay focused and see what kind of a result we can get at home.”

Article continues below

In the other matches, Nkana FC will have a tall order against , who finished their Group B matches unbeaten and have won the competition four times and finished as runners-up once.

who struggled in Group D, where they bounced from a slow start to finish top with nine points, will come up against a Hassania Agadir side, that defied all the odds to finish second behind Group A winners’ RS Berkane.

In the final match, Etoile du Saleh will also face a tricky opponent in Al Hilal of Sudan, who finished top of Group C, that had Nkana, and Zesco United, after managing three wins, two draws, and one defeat.