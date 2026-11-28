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Mauricio Pochettino admitted Manchester United's situation "doesn't look good" after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford in his first home game in charge. United have now gone 10 Premier League matches without a win, and the Argentine insisted there is "nothing to justify" another heavy defeat, calling on his players to stay united and improve.

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Pochettino admits Man Utd's plight

Pochettino conceded that Manchester United's situation "doesn't look good" after Brentford ran riot at Old Trafford, inflicting a second 4-0 defeat in three games. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Well, I think it doesn't look good, no, when you lose 4-0 and 4-0 with the circumstances for the first game in Liverpool and today here at Old Trafford."

Callum Wilson scored twice for Brentford. That followed a 4-0 loss at Anfield last weekend, when Leny Yoro was sent off, and Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Sporting in the Champions League, leaving Pochettino without a win in his first three games.

'Nothing to justify' for United boss

Pochettino refused to make excuses, insisting his players must stick together. "We need to keep being united and we need to stay all together and we need to, you know, try to fix and improve," he said.

He added: "And we need [to] improve. We need [to] improve. That is our circumstance. It's our reality. There's nothing to say, nothing to justify, this type of situation. It's the situation that we knew when we arrived. And yes, it's only a matter of time."

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Pochettino backs players amid boos

Fans sang the name of former boss Michael Carrick before booing at the final whistle, but Pochettino stood by his squad. "The players have my support. We understand the fans. We understand, and the players, first, understand the fans. But we need to care," he said.

He also felt his side had started well before their afternoon unravelled: "I think it's a good lesson today because we started really well in the game. I think we were much better than Brentford during the first 17 or nearly 20 [minutes] when we conceded the first goal."

Relegation battle looms for United

The defeat extended United's Premier League winless run to 10 games for the first time since January 1990. They also became the first team in the competition's history to concede at least two goals in seven consecutive halves, and could finish the weekend bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday. Coventry visit Old Trafford next weekend in what already looks like a crucial game for Pochettino.