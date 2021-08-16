'It can’t always be the Benrahma show' - West Ham boss Moyes

The Algerian was in devastating form as he helped the Hammers claim maximum points away to St James' Park

West Ham United coach David Moyes cautiously lauded Algeria attacker Said Benrahma, who starred in the club's 4-2 win over Newcastle in Sunday's Premier League outing.

The North African was in inspired form as he provided an assist and scored for the Hammers at St James' Park.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the 53rd minute when he converted a Michail Antonio pass to make the score 2-2.

The Magpies had opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Callum Wilson headed in an Allan Saint-Maximin cross.

However, in the 19th minute, the visitors equalized when Pablo Fornals picked out Aaron Cresswell in the danger zone and the latter tapped the ball in from close range.

Tomas Soucek scored the third goal for the Hammers, Benrahma put the icing on the cake after setting up Antonio four minutes later to score the fourth for the Londoners to ensure they won comfortably.

"I think you can see a slight change in his play and his development, it can’t always be the Said Benrahma show it has to be for the team, that is what we’re interested in," Moyes said as quoted by HammersNews.

"At moments we need his individual ability to beat people, score us goals and make assists and he did that [on Sunday]."

Meanwhile, ex-England international Danny Murphy believes the Algeria international will score even more goals for his team this season.

"From minute one, he had intent about him. He had good feet, he got in great positions,” Murphy told Match of the Day 2.

"You can tell he is a goal scorer. I know he only got one last year, but he scored loads of goals at Brentford and there’s no doubt in my mind, he’s got the ability to get double figures if he plays regularly in this West Ham side.

"As the game wore on, he got better and better and kept finding himself in goal-scoring positions."