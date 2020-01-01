Iswekha: Zoo FC aiming at fixing defence ahead of new season

The Kericho-based side struggled last season to get off the relegation zone and the tactician wants to avoid the same

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha has pointed out his side's defence needs more training ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

On Thursday, the Rift Valley-based side welcomed Wazito FC at the Kericho Green Stadium and came from a goal down to win 2-1 in a pre-season friendly game.

Boniface Omondi scored the lone goal for the visitors with Collins Neto and Anami Derrick scoring for the tea farmers.

"I am happy with the spirit we showed especially after conceding the first goal," Iswekha told Goal on Friday.

"The spirit was there despite being a friendly match; you could see the players wanted to win the game and they eventually did.

"My problem was at the back, we have not had enough time to create an understanding especially in central defence. Pascal [Ogweno] is new and has not trained with others, so before the league starts, we need several sessions with my defenders."

The 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League is scheduled to start on November 20 with the Kericho-based side playing a day later away to FC.

"It is definitely going to be a tough game for us, but we want to give our best and start on a high," Iswekha added.

"Last season, we struggled to get off the bottom, but this time around we want to avoid such. It is all about having good preparations and by the time the league starts, we will be ready."

The top-tier teams have until Friday, November 6 to conclude their transfer deals as confirmed by the FKF.

"Due to the impact of Covid-19 that has seen a delay in the resumption of footballing activities and in particular, the end of season play-off matches between Kisumu All-Stars and ... we wish to inform the primary registration and transfer period initially slated to close on November 2, 2020, has been extended to close on Friday, November 6., 2020," the Federation said in a statement.

Eventually, Vihiga United were promoted to the top-tier after a 5-3 post-match penalty win in the playoffs against Kisumu All-Stars.

The two teams had played to an aggregate 3-3 scoreline over the two legs.