'Training longer without games is psychological torture' - Wazito FC midfielder Isuza

The former AFC Leopards player has revealed his struggles in his bid to remain fit

Wazito FC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has stated training for long periods without competing is psychological torture.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) was suspended on March 16 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the players have been training isolation with no definite date set for the return of matches.

"Training alone for a longer period without competing is psychological torture in itself," Isuza told Goal on Tuesday.

"It has been about 80 days without football and as a player, you start having uncertainties about your abilities since you cannot gauge yourself.

"You do not know where you are and the best thing to do is comfort yourself 'I will be fine once normalcy returns.'

"We also have this cessation of movement. It has also affected many players' businesses and it has destabilized them mentally."

The international has explained how hard it is to train in isolation and with no game to train for.

"It is tough because at times you are on your lowest and you don't feel like moving and you can easily convince yourself to skip training since there is nothing to train for; league and other competitions have stopped and no one to supervise you," he continued.

"Discipline is needed rather than motivation; if you are disciplined, you will train.

"Training in a group is different, you might be at your lowest but in no time, others cheer you up and you train well. And remember, we always train, looking up to weekend or midweek games unlike now.

"I have done a lot of changes and adjustments to my daily routine; from football to my personal lifestyle. I had to forgo others to maintain a healthy and consistent training schedule."

The midfielder was signed by Wazito from AFC in the January transfer window to help the club turn its fortunes around.

When the league took a break, Wazito were placed 13th on the log after managing to get 20 points from 23 matches.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions had won four games, drawn eight and lost 11 matches.

They had scored 24 goals and conceded 30, and as a result, had a goal difference of negative six.