Isuza to captain AFC Leopards against Kariobangi Sharks in KPL

Ingwe have picked a new captain to lead them in their second Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match of the season

AFC have confirmed midfielder Wyvonne Isuza will captain the side when they take on in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

According to a statement from the club, Isuza will step in for captain Robinson Kamura, who is yet to recover from an injury.

“In the absence of captain Robinson Kamura who is out injured [Whyvonne Isuza] will be leading us on Sunday as we tackle Kariobangi Sharks in our second league match of the 2018/19 season,” stated the statement.

Ingwe will be seeking to get their first win of the season after they lost the opener 1-0 to bogey side Kakamega .

Last season, Sharks secured a 1-1 draw against the Leopards on December 9 2018. Harrison Mwendwa had given Sharks the lead but Leopards equalised shortly after from the penalty spot through their captain Kamura while Michael Bodo of Sharks was shown a red card.

In the last fixture between the two sides, George Abege equalised with the last kick off the game to salvage a point for the Sharks after Isuza had scored for Leopards in the first minute of play of in the match, which was played at Kasarani Stadium on April 24 2019.