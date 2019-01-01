Isuza the latest player to demand release letter from AFC Leopards

Another Ingwe player has tabled a demand notice to leave the struggling side ahead of their league match on Saturday

AFC ' troubles have worsened after midfielder Whyvonne Isuza joined the list of players who have asked to leave the club over salary issues.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed to Goal they have so far received letters from three players – Isuza, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro – who have demanded to quit the Den after their salaries have gone unpaid for four months.

“Only three players have so far asked to be released and [Isuza] is the latest one,” Shikanda told Goal on Friday.

“The other two [Ndikumana] and [Habamahoro] handed in their demand notices earlier and Isuza has joined them. Apart from that, no other player has asked to leave, the rest I am just reading in social media.

“It is true we are struggling to meet our demands as a club and I don’t think the best option is for the players to demand to leave, we are working round the clock to make sure that we get money to pay the players and the technical bench.

“So far, we need money to pay the coaches, the players, and even our office, we need at least Sh4.2million, which is our monthly wage bill.

“But players demanding to leave the club is not a solution because we need to see them and that is when we know we need to pay them, but asking to leave will not help anything or solve the problem we find ourselves in.”

Shikanda also denied rumours they will skip their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday.

“We have already arrived in Mumias ready to face Nzoia and whoever is saying we will not honour the match is just lying, those are people who want to paint the club in a negative way,” Shikanda continued.

“We have found our way to Mumias and we will play against Nzoia. All I am asking for is the people who have the club at heart to come out in large numbers and support them financially now, we need their help now and not tomorrow.”

Ingwe are currently fifth on the 18-team table after collecting 19 points.