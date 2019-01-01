Isuza strike hands AFC Leopards victory against Kisumu All-Stars

Ingwe get first win after collecting just two points in their initial three top-tier games

AFC climbed up in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after defeating Kisumu All-Stars by a solitary goal.

The visitors had won their last two games against and Wazito 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, and they intended to maintain their impressive run against the hosts.

While All-Stars were enjoying a good run, Ingwe had not won any of their last two games, managing to collect just two points in the process.

However, the 13-time league champions were rewarded for their good start when Whyvonne Isuza struck in the 18th minute. It turned out to be the only goal in a game that saw many chances wasted.

Ingwe are now on 16 points after four wins, as many draws and two losses while All-Stars are 15th on the log after collecting nine points.

At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, came from a goal down to record a 1-1 draw against .

Okanda Felicien gave the visitors a lead in the 34th minute after a swift counter-attack. It was the only goal in the first 45 minutes owing to good defending by either side.

The Soldiers worked harder for an equalizer and it came in the 72nd courtesy of John Njuguna. The hosts could have won it late but good goalkeeping and poor finishing cost them.