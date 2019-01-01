Isuza optimistic AFC Leopards can floor Kariobangi Sharks

Ingwe have never defeated Sharks in the KPL but the midfielder believes the jinx could be broken this weekend

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza is confident the team can bag maximum points this weekend when they host in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Ingwe started their 2019/20 KPL season on a bad note, as they fell away to Kakamega by a solitary goal.

This time around, the international is optimistic the 13-time league champions can record their first-ever win against the former Shield champions and break the Sharks jinx.

"Like all the other games, this one against Sharks is going to be tough as well," Isuza told Goal on Friday.

"It has been tough against them [Sharks] we know we have not had a good record against them but we want to change it on Sunday. We cannot afford to lose two games in a row, we aim to bounce back from the defeat we suffered against Homeboyz."

The creative midfielder, who will captain Ingwe this weekend, has urged the fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer on the team.

"This is going to be a massive game for us, and we need support from our fans. Kindly come and cheer us to victory, we need the motivation to help us get the three points," Isuza concluded.

The match will be played at Kasarani Stadium from 15:00.