Isuza: How Kimanzi instructed the midfielder to change the game for Kenya against Uganda

The 25-year old put on a starring performance to help the national team stabilize and claim a draw against their regional rivals

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has revealed what Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi instructed him to do in their match against Cranes.

The midfielder was introduced in the 40th minute in place of Collins Agade and went on to change the game in favour of who came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with . The 25-year old admits he was under strict instructions and he is delighted it worked out for the team.

"It was a nervy moment for me considering the situation which the team was under at the moment," Isuza told Goal on Thursday.

"The coach [Kimanzi] told me to play like a number six and eight depending with the game situation. So at times I could drop and help Juma [Lawrence] and advance to help Muguna in the attacking department. I am happy we got a goal and even if we did not win, we played better especially in the second half."

Article continues below

The former midfielder is however not satisfied with his performance and believes he has room to improve.

"All I want is to continue working hard and be a better player and a consistent one for both my club and country. I feel it is a new challenge for me and it gives perfect motivation to continue developing," Isuza concluded.

The next assignment for Isuza is to help AFC Leopards win their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against on Sunday.