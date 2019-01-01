AFC Leopards must learn to score goals if they are to win KPL title - Isuza

The Ingwe midfielder urges his teammates to start winning matches if they are to be counted among the title contenders this season

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has challenged his teammates to start scoring goals if they are to challenge for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

Ingwe are yet to win a match or score a goal this campaign, starting off with a 1-0 defeat to bogey side Kakamega and then a 0-0 draw against .

With a third league match against big-spending Wazito FC coming up on Saturday, Isuza insists Ingwe can only improve their position on the 18-team table if they start to score goals.

“If we are to win the title [KPL title], then we must start to score goals and win our matches,” Isuza told reporters after the team’s training session on Thursday.

“We must also be able to defend as a team and avoid conceding cheap goals. The good thing is we have learnt from the past mistakes we did last season and from our previous games and are working on how to improve before the season enters the crucial stage.”

Isuza also insists the team must always concentrate for the full 90 minutes even if they are leading in a match to avoid dropping points.

“We must be a team which plays 90 minutes of football, not less than that,” Isuza continued.

Article continues below

“Last season, we gave away goals at the death, just minutes to the final whistle and it came to affect our performance. We must play for 90 minutes and always play to cover for each other.

“We have really worked on those mistakes in training sessions and I am confident AFC Leopards will be a very different side this season.”

Ingwe last clinched the KPL title in 1998 and this season, they signed 15 players and released 12 in a bid to end the drought.