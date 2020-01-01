Istanbul Bakasehir star Azubuike ‘feels good’ after returning from injury

The Nigeria international has reacted after playing his first game of the season for the Fatih Terim Stadium outfit

Istanbul Bakasehir midfielder Okechukwu Azubuike has expressed his delight after returning from a long injury lay off.

The 23-year-old teamed up with the Fatih Terim Stadium outfit in the summer permanently after impressing on loan with the side.

The midfielder was part of Okan Buruk’s men that won the 2019-20 Turkish Super Lig title for the first time in their history.

Azubuike suffered a knock against Alanyaspor in June last season which ruled him out of action for the remaining of the campaign.

The international has also missed his side’s opening nine league games due to the injury problems.

Azubuike, however, returned from the problem in Istanbul Bakasehir’s draw against Denizlispor on Saturday and featured for 22 minutes in the game.

The midfielder has revealed his joy after bouncing back from the setback and hopes to remain fit in order to contribute to the progress of his side.

“It felt terrible to be out and for that long and not have a chance to play the game you love,” Azubuike told AOI.

“I feel good that I am back now and I can’t wait to play as many games for my club, while I also pray that this injury doesn’t return again.”

Azubuike has now featured in 18 league games for Buruk’s men since teaming up with the club from Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids FC in 2018.

The 23-year-old will hope to get more minutes under his belt when the Fatih Terim Stadium outfit take on German club in Tuesday’s game.

The midfielder has featured for Nigeria’s U23 side and made his Super Eagles debut appearance in 2016.