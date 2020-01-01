Diop responds to Chelsea & Man Utd transfer rumours

The West Ham defender is well aware of the speculation surrounding his future, but remains content to "live a little day by day"

West Ham centre-back Issa Diop has insisted that he doesn't have a clear "career plan" while addressing rumours of a possible move to or .

Diop joined the Hammers from outfit for £22 million ($29m) in 2018, and has since racked up 56 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with United after an impressive first full season at the London Stadium, but ended up staying put for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Frenchman has been a key figure in the West Ham starting XI once again this term, while maintaining his status as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are thought to have rekindled their interest in Diop with the January window now open, and Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a £40 million ($52m) bid for his services.

When asked to comment on talk of a transfer away from West Ham this month, Diop told France Football: "As a footballer, we know that we are subject to a lot of rumours, which is more during the transfer window.

"After that, I focus on my football, trying to progress everyday training and being good at matches. That's all. I don't have a career plan. I just want to be the best player I can be.

"I live a little day by day. What has to happen will happen. And if it doesn't happen ... I just want to be efficient, that's all."

Diop added on the differences between Ligue 1 and the Premier League: "It is another world, for example on infrastructure. All stadiums are full.

"Club budgets, the density of great players that there are in the Premier League ... It is true that this is something else compared to .

"It is an extraordinary championship, there are big matches every weekend. The away games are very complicated and the atmospheres are good every time."

Article continues below

Diop will be back in contention for a place in West Ham's line up when they play host to on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach David Moyes will be looking for his second win since returning to helm at the end of December, with the Hammers still in a perilous position in the Premier League standings.

A 1-0 defeat at last Friday left the Hammers 16th, just one point above the drop zone after 22 fixtures.