Issa Diop matches Soucek with own goal against Newcastle United

The former France youth international of Senegalese and Moroccan descent has equalled his teammate’s undesirable feat against the Magpies

Issa Diop has matched Tomas Soucek’s undesirable Premier League mark in West Ham United’s 3-2 loss to Newcastle United.

The centre-back of Senegalese and Moroccan origin scored for and against his 10-man team as they bowed to Steve Bruce’s Magpies on Saturday afternoon.

The two occasions in the Premier League this season to see a player score at both ends have come courtesy of West Ham – Issa Diop v Newcastle today and Tomas Soucek v Arsenal in March. #NEWWHU pic.twitter.com/e3xaS5yGi9 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 17, 2021

In the process, the only cases of a player scoring at both ends in the English elite division in the 2020-21 campaign have come courtesy of the Hammers.

Czech Republic international Soucek achieved this first when David Moyes’ team played out a 3-3 draw with Mikel Arterta’s Arsenal on March 21 at the London Stadium.

Following victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City in their last two league fixtures, Moyes and his team travelled to St James' Park hoping to extend their notable run against Newcastle, who were also unbeaten in their last two fixtures.

Nonetheless, they went a goal down when Diop put the ball inside his own net in the 36th minute.

Craig Dawson took a heavy touch after receiving a pass near the centre-circle and gave it away before clattering into Joelinton as he chased his touch, allowing Allan Saint-Maximin to drive at goal.

The Newcastle forward evaded Mark Noble and jinked his way to the right side of the box before placing a shot across goal that Diop tried to clear, but eventually slotted past Lukasz Fabianski.

With that, the Hammers have also won the infamous honour of scoring the most own goals in the Premier League this season.

4 - Via Issa Diop, West Ham registered their fourth own-goal in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. Oops. pic.twitter.com/Fho3gykI07 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2021

Capitalising on their opponents’ numerical disadvantage – following the dismissal of Dawson for a second caution – the Magpies doubled their lead through Joelinton in the 41st minute.

In the 73rd minute, Diop gave his side a glimmer of hope after heading Jarrod Bowen’s cross past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Seven minutes later, red-hot Jesse Lingard levelled matters for the visitors via a penalty kick. However, substitute Joseph Willock pushed Bruce’s side through with the winner.

This defeat is a massive blow for West Ham United, who are chasing a Champions League ticket next season. They remain fourth with 55 points from 32 games - one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.