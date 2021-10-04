Ismael Gonzalez: Harambee Stars midfielder strikes debut Real Murcia goal ahead of Mali World Cup qualifier

The midfielder was making his first appearance for the Spanish club since he made the move in August

Just after earning a recall to the Kenya national side, midfielder Ismael Gonzalez marked his Real Murcia debut with a goal against Alzira in the Spanish third-tier on Sunday.

Gonzalez - who was included in the final Harambee Stars squad for this week's qualifiers, scored in the 82nd minute to ensure his side registered a 1-0 win.

The former La Palmas midfielder is expected to join his international teammates in Morocco in the week before Kenya face Mali in Group E's third matchday action.

Gonzalez was among the players who returned to the national team alongside David Odhiambo, Faroukh Shikhalo, and Aboud Omar after being overlooked for some time.



The Harambee Stars will be hosted by Mali at Morocco's 45,000 capacity Adrar Stadium on October 7 before the two play again three days later in Nairobi.



Kenya are led by a new coach - Engin Firat - who was appointed with the primary target of helping the East African nation progress from the group into the next qualifiers' round and probably to win a ticket to the World Cup finals that will be held in Qatar.

Firat's predecessor, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee - who resigned after overseeing two games against Uganda and Rwanda and picked up two draws - left in September after being in charge since November 2020.



Firat has trimmed his provisional squad from 34 players to 25 before the team leaves for Morocco on Monday evening. Local players have been training in Nairobi since the new coach named the initial squad last week.

The foreign-based players are expected to take part in joint training sessions for two days with the local-based ones before the actual match day.

Article continues below

Mali are hosting the Cecafa nation in the north due to the unavailability of an approved Fifa standard stadium in their country.

As Kenya will be battling the West African rivals, Uganda will be up against their eastern neighbours, Rwanda in the other group's qualifier.

Mali are leading the pool with four points courtesy of a win against Rwanda and a draw against Uganda, while Kenya - above the Cranes on goal difference - are second with two points.