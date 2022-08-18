Ismael Gonzalez: CE Sabadell sign Kenya international from Real Murcia

The Harambee Star comes into Catalan Gas as a free agent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign that starts on August 27

Spanish third-tier side CE Sabadell have confirmed the signing of Kenya international Ismael Athuman Gonzalez from Real Murcia.

The 27-year-old Kenya international comes to the club as a free agent after his contract with the latter expired.

The versatile Harambee Star is expected to strengthen the team's defensive unit as explained by Catalan Gas.

"Ismael Athuman arrives at the Sabadell Sports Center to strengthen," Sabadell confirmed on their official website.

"The Canarian centre-back of Kenyan origin arrives from Real Murcia, where he won promotion to Primera RFEF, starting both playoff games.

"He previously trained in the lower categories of Las Palmas where he played 6 LaLiga Smartbank matches in 2021. He has been international with the Kenyan team on 11 occasions playing in the Africa Cup in 2019. At 27, Athuman will bring forcefulness, cunning and anticipation."

Gonzalez played for Maspalomas, Vecindario and Las Palmas during his youth career. After breaking into the Las Palmas B side, he was loaned to Cacereno, in 2016, before joining Fuenlabrada in the 2017/18 campaign.

He was promoted to Las Palmas' senior team in 2020 but left a year later for Real Murcia.

The midfielder received his first international call in May 2016; he was part of the team that was preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo.

However, he had to wait until May 2016 to make his debut in an international friendly match against Eastern Africa neighbours Sudan. His impressive displays saw him feature for the Stars' squad in the 2019 Afcon held in Egypt.

The Spanish third-tier is set to start on Saturday, August 27 and Gonzalez might feature against Amorebieta considering the fact that Guillem Molina and Aleix Coach are injured.