Islam Slimani: Brest seal signing of Algeria forward from Sporting CP

The 34-year-old Atlas Lion has moved to Ligue 1 after terminating his contract with the Portuguese outfit

Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.

The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.

"Brest have acquired the services of Slimani," the club confirmed on their Instagram page, adding: "Top scorer in the history of the Algerian national team, he arrives from Sporting CP with whom he terminated his contract to sign a one-year deal with us."

Brest Sporting Director Gregory Lorenzi was elated to sign the player, who also played for Leicester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Slimani has revealed why he signed by stating: "I spoke with Greg and the coach and I felt confidence on their part, that's what's most important in football.

"Here, it will be a new challenge for me, it will help me to surpass myself and I think I can bring more to this team, owing to my experience."

Slimani began his career in his homeland with JSM Cheraga and CR Belouizdad. In 2013, he moved to Europe, signing for Sporting CP. In 2016, Slimani was transferred to Leicester for a club record £28 million fee.

On the international scene, he made his Algeria debut in 2012 and played at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021, and was also part of the team that won the 2019 tournament.

He was part of the Atlas Lions' squad at the 2014 Fifa World Cup, where he finished as the team's joint top scorer with two goals.