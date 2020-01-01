ISL 'undecided' over increasing number of matches for 2020-21 season

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, ISL is waiting for more clarity before deciding on how to proceed with the rules for next season....

The (ISL) was supposed to see an increase in the number of matches to be played by each team to 27 from the existing 18 games from the 2020-21 campaign. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the organisers have changed their stance to 'wait-and-watch', Goal understands.

The Football and Sports Development Authority (FSDL) will take stock of the pandemic situation on May 31 or in early June and then decide on whether to go ahead with the existing format or increase the number of matches as was planned earlier. If the uncertainty continues and the season sees a delayed start, then organising a 27-game schedule for the ISL might not be feasible.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) wants the number of fixtures to be increased to at least 27 per team in a season since ISL winners have been handed a direct spot in the AFC . It means that the teams will be forced to play each other thrice in a season since the number of teams is set to remain 10.

In case the situation reaches that stage, FSDL will ask the All Football Federation (AIFF) to request AFC to allow the status quo to be maintained at least for one more season, with the assurance that the number of fixtures will eventually be increased from the 2021-22 campaign.

Currently, a total of 95 matches are played including the playoffs and final. But the figure would increase exponentially if each team plays nine more fixtures. Amidst the uncertainty due to Coronavirus, FSDL would not want to venture further into unchartered waters.

Moreover, the FSDL has also asked the clubs of their opinion regarding the number of foreign players per squad and the number of players allowed on the field. The existing structure allows for five overseas players on the pitch. Similarly, the maximum number of foreigners that a team can register is currently seven.

It has been mooted that one of the foreigners must be from an AFC-affiliated country for next season. However, FSDL is likely to take call after taking stock of the clubs' opinion. It has to be noted that several clubs have already signed three-to-four foreigners.

But eventually, we might see a decrease in the number of overseas players on the field from the 2021-22 campaign.