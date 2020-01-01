ISL: Thangboi Singto set to leave Odisha FC

The experienced coach from Manipur leaves the Bhubaneswar-based club after just one season...

Thangboi Singto has left his role as the assistant coach of (ISL) side Odisha FC, Goal can confirm.

The 45-year-old had joined the club at the start of the 2019-20 season but is all set to move to new pastures. The experienced coach was part of ' coaching staff for two seasons before moving to Odisha.

With head coach Josep Gombau also departing before the season started, Odisha are all set to have a new thinktank for the 2020-21 season.

An AFC Pro-License holder, Singto came into the limelight for working with a very young squad at in the from 2013 to 2017. He produced commendable results with a young squad but left at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

Singto garnered a lot of appreciation for the work he did in nurturing and promoting young talents at Lajong and at the same time maintaining a competitive team. The likes of Redeem Tlang, Issac Vanlalsawma and Nim Dorjee Tamang all came into limelight under him.

He was also the assistant manager at during the inaugural season of the ISL.

Singto remained unavailable for comment when Goal tried to reach out to him.