ISL rules for 2020-21 season set to remain in force

There have been calls for a reduction in foreign player rules from numerous quarters but the ISL is likely to maintain its already stated regulations

The (ISL) is likely to maintain a status quo as far as its already stipulated rules and regulations for the 2020-21 season are concerned, Goal can confirm.

The league had asked for opinions on numerous issues, including the foreign player rule, to the clubs. With most clubs not wanting any changes to the rules for the upcoming season, ISL will continue with the regulations it had already decided for the same.

It had already sent the clubs the stipulations for the upcoming season last month with a few changes from the rules for the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

While the maximum number of foreigners allowed on the field for a team remained at five, the club could sign six or seven foreigners in their squad.

However, the guidelines mention that one of those players must be from an AFC-affiliated country. It was also mentioned that the maximum squad size will also be increased as the clubs will be allowed to register up to 35 players in their squad.

The players' salary cap per team was also left untouched at INR 16.5 crores. The salary cap is the maximum overall expenditure that can be spent by a club for the inclusion of a player in the squad and it includes annual salary, bonuses, signing-on fee, etc.

Another change from last season was that the clubs could sign any foreign player or coach without the prior approval of the ISL.

All these changes, already stated by the ISL, will continue to be in force for the upcoming season.

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Committee, chaired by the legendary striker Shyam Thapa,has recommended a reduction in foreign players that a team can field in their lineup across the ISL and the . The recommendation, sent to the Executive Committee for ratification, seeks the implmentation of the 3+1 rule which allows for a maximum of four foreigners on the field including one from an AFC-affiliated nation from the 2021-22 season.

The ISL is likely to adopt the same only after the upcoming season.