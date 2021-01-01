ISL play-offs qualification scenarios: Hyderabad drop crucial points in top-four race

The FC Goa tie becomes a must-win for Hyderabad after they dropped points against ATK Mohun Bagan...

Hyderabad FC dropped crucial points against ATK Mohun Bagan in their 19th match of the season and fail to overtake FC Goa on the points table.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, failed to secure the AFC Champions League slot today itself after the draw. If Mumbai City win their penultimate match of the league stage against Odisha, then the Mariners need at least a point to secure the top spot on the league table.

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

FC Goa (M-19, P-30)

FC Goa put the pressure on Hyderabad, against whom they face in their final game of the season, as the Gaurs defeated Bengaluru 2-1.

They will have to only worry about NorthEast United not picking more than three points in case they fail to beat Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC (M-19, P-228)

After their draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their penultimate match of the league stage, Hyderabad now have to win against FC Goa to seal a berth in the play-offs.

NorthEast United (M-18, P-27)

NorthEast United failed to re-enter the top-four after they dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in the 3-3 draw. If they win their next two matches they will be through as one of FC Goa and Hyderabad who face each other in their last match will not be able to go past 31 points. Their last two matches are against East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

Jamshedpur FC (M-19, P-24)

Jamshedpur FC play Bengaluru FC in their last match. If they win that tie they will reach 27 points. They then have to hope that two out of Hyderabad, FC Goa and NorthEast United lose both of their matches.

Click here to view the latest ISL standings