'We had the best chances' - Owen Coyle feels Jamshedpur deserved to win against Hyderabad

Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle feels his team should have grabbed all three points against Hyderabad...

Jamshedpur ended their three-game losing streak in the 2020-21 (ISL) with a goalless draw against Hyderabad on Sunday.

Both teams created clear-cut chances to score but Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle feels his team deserved to win the game.

"I don't really recall any great chances that they had in the second half. We were the team who had the best chances," Coyle said after the game.

"Hyderabad are a very good side. But if anybody was winning that game, it was us. We will pick ourselves up and go again. Jamshedpur have never been in the playoffs and we are trying to do that."

Jamshedpur have scored only one goal in their last three matches and more than 60 per cent of the goals scored by the Men of Steel this season have come from their striker Nerijus Valskis who also has gone without a goal during the same period. However, Coyle isn't too concerned.

"Statistics are whatever you want to make of them. We conceded some soft goals, we got a clean sheet tonight, we could have scored tonight. Valskis get double marked due to his quality. Strikers play a role in your team without having to score goals."

The former Wanderers manager picked the club's mid-season signing Faruk Choudhary in the starting lineup and praised the impact the forward made on his return to the club after spending the first-half of the season at .

"Farukh was the best player on the field tonight, he was outstanding. He already has 10 caps for the national team, he is a wonderful player. I am excited for Farukh and (Seiminlen) Doungel, both of them add a new dimension. He hasn't trained, he came straight into the game. We are pleased with how the two boys performed.

"Football changes very quickly. It's important that they can settle quickly. I have no qualms about moving again in this window if there are other players. We want to make sure we are a better and faster team moving forward."

