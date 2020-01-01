ISL: Odisha FC set to sign Thoiba Singh from Punjab FC

The ISL side is all set to rope in youngster Thoiba Singh....

(ISL) side Odisha FC are all set to sign youngster Thoiba Singh from Punjab FC, Goal can confirm.

Thoiba Singh, 17, graduated from the academy and was promoted to the senior side in the 2018-19 season. He had appeared in seven matches for Punjab’s senior side in the .

He played nine matches this season in the I-League for Punjab and has scored one goal which came against reigning which his team won 3-1.

The Manipuri youngster has also represented at the youth level including the U17 side. He was also part of Bibiano Fernandes' India U16 team that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018.

Thoiba Singh, incidentally, became the youngest player to score in the when he netted for Punjab FC against Nepalese club Manang Marshyangdi in the group stages last year.

Thoiba was 16 years and 154 days old when he achieved this feat.

Odisha have parted ways with Spanish coach Josep Gombau after two seasons. The club are currently on a signing spree as they had also roped in duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva.