ISL: Odisha FC set to sign Aizawl FC duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva

The two youngsters from Aizawl are likely to join ISL side Odisha FC for the upcoming season…

Odisha FC are all set to rope in midfield duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva from side for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

20-year-old Ramfangzauva was a part of Aizawl U18 side before being promoted to the senior team during the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 17 I-League matches last season for the Mizo club and scored one goal. In the current season, he has started in every single match of the I-League under Stanley Rozario and has scored one goal so far.

Vanlalruatfela,18, was a part of ‘B’ side before joining Aizawl last season. The youngster has played seven matches this season and has a goal to his name. The youngster participated in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) and was voted as the Most Valuable Player last season.

Aizawl FC are currently languishing in the 10th position in the league and are in the relegation zone with 16 points from 15 matches. They next play against Punjab FC on Sunday.

Odisha FC are continuing with their policy to sign young players and look to develop them. They have also signed 20-year-old forward Baoringdao Bodo, as Goal had earlier confirmed. Ravi Kumar from has also joined their ranks. TRAU's Premjit Singh has also been roped in by the club as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season.

The Bhubaneswar-based club, who missed out on the play-off spot of the (ISL) 2019-20 season by a whisker and had finished sixth on the league table, will hope to make finish among the top four teams next season.