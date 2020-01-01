ISL: NorthEast United agree terms with Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot

The 33-year old is set to join NorthEast in the upcoming ISL season...

Benjamin Lambot has agreed to sign for , Goal can confirm.

The Belgian defender last played in Cyprus-based club Nea Salamis Famagusta FC in the previous season where he made 23 appearances and scored two goals.

He started his career in AFC Tubize and played a crucial part when the club was promoted to the first division in 2008.

More teams

In 2009, he joined Royal Antwerp in and made 82 appearances in three seasons. During this stint, he scored seven goals, with four of them coming in his final season.

In January 2012, Lambot announced that he would be joining Lierse from Royal Antwerp during the summer transfer window on a free transfer. Here, he was deployed both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

After spending two seasons in Lierse, he joined Simurq PIK in Azerbaijan. He established himself as a regular in defence in his new club and made 26 league appearances in 2014-15 season.

In 2015 he returned to Belgium and joined Cercle Brugge. When he joined the club it was in the second division and it was in 2018 they regained promotion to the top tier after winning against KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk in the playoff.

The 33-year-old defender is the third overseas signing for NorthEast United in this season after Luis Machado and Khassa Camara. Whereas, Uruguyan Federico Gallego has been retained by the club from the previous season.