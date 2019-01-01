Mohun Bagan midfielder Sourav Das set to join Mumbai City FC

The young midfielder is all set to leave the Kolkata club to join ISL side Mumbai City FC this summer....

midfielder Sourav Das is all set to sign for (ISL) side FC for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

The central midfielder who had plied his trade with the Kolkata giants for the last three seasons has decided to jump ships after being offered an opportunity by the ISL semifinalists.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a vital cog in the Mohun Bagan squad last season. He made 11 appearances in the out of which 10 were starts. He was also an integral part of the Bagan side which had won the Calcutta Football League (CFL) after nine years earlier this season.

Das had joined Mohun Bagan in the 2016/17 season under coach Sanjoy Sen. Although Sen did not utilise the young midfielder in the I-League that season, he did feature in the group stages of the .

The next season, he appeared in four matches in the I-League but could not cement his place in the first eleven.

It was only under coach Shankarlal Chakraborty this season that Sourav rose to prominence. Das is known for his energy and drive in midfield. He covers a lot of ground and has good passing cimpletion rates.

Mumbai City FC do have several prominent Indian midfielders in Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes and Milan Singh. Sourav Das will add more depth to coach Jorge Costa's squad. Also, the youngster reunites with his former midfield partner at Mohun Bagan, Raynier, who had joined the Islanders last season.