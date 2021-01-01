'Very difficult to win games' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez satisfied with goalless draw against Jamshedpur

Hyderabad and Jamshedpur played out a goalless draw on Sunday...

Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez was satisfied with his team's display in the goalless draw in against Jamshedpur on Sunday.

The Nizams created chances in the first half but struggled to score past a strong Jamshedpur defence. The game turned more even after the break but neither team could find a breakthrough and Hyderabad ended up registering their third draw in a row.

"It is good to have clear chances. I am satisfied with how we played in the first half. Second half more equal. It (Jamshedpur's tactics) is difficult and you have to adapt. The draw could be a fair result but we were close than them to a win," the Hyderabad head coach said after the game.

TP Rehenesh made a couple of crucial saves in the game to deny Hyderabad and the defenders in front of him, Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze did well to keep the opposition in check throughout the game. Marquez credited the performance of Jamshedpur's defence but also mentioned that he has no complaints about his own attackers' display.

"They have a very good team but I am satisfied with my team. We finished the game in a better way compared to how we did it in other games. It is one more point and a game fewer.

"Two wins and three draws in January, same in our first five games. It is very difficult to win games now (for every team). All the teams can qualify for the top four."

Marquez also heaped praise on young full-back Akash Mishra who has become the talk of the town after his impressive displays for the team this season.



"Akash will be the left-back in the national team, I don't know when. He listens to his coaches, he has to improve but I wish he becomes 's left-back."

