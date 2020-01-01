ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Australian forward Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray has left Central Coast Mariners for Kerala Blasters...

(ISL) side are set to complete the signing of Australian forward Jordan Murray, Goal has learnt.

The 25-year-old has been released from his contract by A-League club for an undisclosed fee so that he can complete a deal to move to the ISL.

Murray joined the Mariners in 2018 from APIA Leichardt, scored seven times in 41 appearances in A-League. He scored four goals in 18 appearances (13 starts) in the league as his club finished at the bottom of the table last season.

The A-League club announced his departure on Monday and the player said, "This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player and gain experience, but I wouldn’t change anything about my time here.

“The Mariners fans have been absolutely terrific, and I’ve had nothing but love since I arrived at the club. It’s been a tough couple of years, but this club is on the rise and I’d like to say thanks for everyone’s support.”

Murray is the sixth foreign footballer at Kerala Blasters for the 2020-21 season. The Kochi-based club has signed Facundo Pereira, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu and retained Sergio Cidoncha for newly-appointed head coach Kibu Vicuna's debut ISL season.