'Mumbai City need to manage games better' - Sergio Lobera unhappy despite win against Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City are at the top of the table with 19 points from eight matches...

climbed to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against in the 2020-21 (ISL) match on Saturday.

Despite the positive result for the Islanders, head coach Sergio Lobera was unhappy with the way his team allowed Blasters to show signs of a comeback after the restart with the score 2-0 in favour of Mumbai.

After the game, Lobera said, "For me, it is about teamwork and not about individuals. We need to improve as a team.

More teams

"I am not happy. It is not only about the result. We gave chances to the opponent and the match was very open. We need to manage the game better.

"We had clear cut chances and at 3-0 the game would have been over. Now we focus on the next game. We need to work very well. I am optimistic and happy with my players."

Adam Le Fondre converted a penalty in the third minute and Hugo Boumous doubled the lead in the 11th minute to get the Islanders off to a blazing start. However, although Mumbai had chances to take the game beyond the grasp of their opponents, they were unable to capitalise.

"The start is very important to us. We scored two goals and the situation changed. I am not very happy with the way we managed the situation with us two goals ahead. They had chances to score and we need to better," Lobera said.

Boumous was replaced with Cy Goddard in the second half after the midfielder picked up a booking for diving inside the box but Lobera clarified it was a tactical change.

"The team was tired, he was tired and the match was open and we needed to run a lot."