Kerala Blasters lacked a cutting edge against FC Goa

Kibu Vicuna's side are struggling to create chances and defensively were left exposed by FC Goa...

allowed to take control of the game and score a goal in the first half of the 2020-21 (ISL) fixture on Sunday.

Igor Angula's clever run to beat the Blasters defence and latch onto Saviour Gama's lob was as delightful as the chip to beat an out-of-place Albino Gomes that followed. As beautiful as that move and finish were, the defence should have done a lot better to deal with Angulo's threat and they couldn't.

The Hooper Dilemma

As Igor Angulo dropped deep, drifted wide, turned, passed and placed his shots on target, Gary Hooper had a torrid time at the other end. Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie allowed him no space in and around the box. And with Sergio Cidoncha out injured and Sahal Abdul Samad absent from the matchday squad (due to a niggle, as later revealed by Kibu Vicuna), there was nobody in the Kerala Blasters midfield who could play an incisive through ball and unlock defences.

Whenever Blasters moved forward, they seemed to be confused when forced down the middle and the flanks were locked. Vicente Gomez did reasonably well to spray the ball around but his counterpart Edu Bedia had more control and chemistry in the centre of park.

234 - @FCGoaOfficial midfielder @edubedia has attempted the most passes for a player in the league (234) at the end of MD3, of which 206 have been successful, the highest in the league. Metronomic. #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/c3cSq7iVZD — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 6, 2020

Brandon the Best

After missing out on a start in the first few matches, Brandon Fernandes showed the country why he is currently 's best attacking midfielder. Juan Ferrando used an apt word after the game to describe him as a player - 'fantastic'.

The second goal was made by Brandon Fernandes - his 17th assist in ISL, the most by an Indian player, third overall only behind Hugo Boumous (19) and Marcelinho (18). A beautiful pass from the edge of the box cut open the Blasters defence and found Jorge Ortiz. The Spaniard found the net to double his team's lead.

Blasters once again displayed their cluelessness and lack of control on the game. It is an understandable argument that the team had a short pre-season and it will take time for them to adapt to a new style of play. However, it is a 11-team league and if other teams continue to pick up points, the waiting period won't last long.

Putting it on a plate

With Prabhsukhan Gill and Bilal Khan waiting in the wings to make an appaerance in between the sticks, Albino Gomes may have thrown away his position in the team as the first-choice goalkeeper. Right at the end of the game, he accidentally put the ball on a plate - quite literally - for Angulo who gleefully scored and thanked the Goan for an early Christman present.

Coach Kibu Vicuna will have to turn to the drawing board and make some changes because as it stands, they are losing ground in the race for the play-offs and the situation may soon get out of control, as Blasters supporters well and truly know from the last few seasons.