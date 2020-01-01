Mumbai City FC's Jorge Costa: We cannot make mistakes against Hyderabad

The former Porto centre back feels that Hyderabad FC's position in the standings does not reflect the quality they have

FC head coach Jorge Costa wants to make sure they don't commit individual mistakes against Hyderabad FC on Friday.

With five matches left to play and a play-off spot up for grabs, Costa stated, "Tomorrow (Friday) is a very important game for us. Now that there are a few games (in the league stage), we know that we cannot make mistakes. So we need to be focused, work a lot and respect Hyderabad."

"If you look at the table, they (Hyderabad) are at the bottom of the table but when you look at the games they played, they believe until the end. They have very good players, very good foreigners. I'm sure that tomorrow we will have a lot of problems but in the end, what we want is to win the game," he added.

The Islanders, currently fifth with 19 points from 13 games, are six points adrift of the top spot that secures a place in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) play-offs but the Portuguese gaffer has set realistic goals.

"We know that it will be difficult but we believe that we can finish in the top four. If we finish in the top four, I will be happy. If we finish third, then better than fourth. Second, better. And with some luck and a lot of work, if we finish first, it will be super," he said.

Quizzed on the impact of the City Football Group take-over, Costa replied, "It's something very important in the ISL but as you can imagine it happened in the middle of the season. From next season, it will be very important. For now there is no difference."