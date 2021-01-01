ISL: January window roundup - All the signings made by ISL clubs

Goal takes a look at the activities of all ISL teams in winter transfer window...

The winter transfer window is over and the Indian Super League (ISL) has reached its business end as the teams enter the final stretch of 4-5 games.

Mumbai City FC are leading the charts after 15 matches with 33 points followed by new entrants ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners’ rivals East Bengal who too have joined the league this season are struggling at the bottom half of the league table.

Every single team in ISL have been involved in player transactions in this window with East Bengal being active the most in the transfer market. They have released as many as nine players and have signed four.

In this article, we take a look at all transfer activities that have happened in this second window.

Mumbai City FC

The league leaders have signed just one player, Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur as Farukh Choudhary went the other way.

Ins: Jackichand Singh

Outs: Farukh Choudhary, Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das

ATK Mohun Bagan

The Kolkata giants have released as many as five players in this window and have signed Marcelinho (on loan) and Lenny Rodrigues on a permanent transfer.

Ins: Marcelinho (on loan from Odisha), Lenny Rodrigues

Outs: Brad Inman (on loan to Odisha), Glan Martins, Boris Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Ankit Mukherjee

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams completed their foreigner's quota by roping in Dutch midfielder Roland Alberg on loan from Roda JC.

Ins: Sankar Roy (on loan from East Bengal), Roland Alberg (on loan from Roda JC)

Outs: Subrata Paul (on loan to East Bengal), Adil Khan (on loan to FC Goa)

FC Goa

The Gaurs have had a busy window this time as they have signed as many as four players and let go of Lenny Rodrigues.

Ins: Dheeraj Singh, Adil Khan (on loan from Hyderabad FC), Amarjit Singh, Glan Martins,

Outs: Lenny Rodrigues

NorthEast United

The Highlanders' only activity has been replacing injured forward Kwesi Appiah with Deshorn Brown who joined them after terminating his contract with Bengaluru.

Ins: Deshorn Brown

Outs: Kwesi Appiah (Injured)

Bengaluru FC

The Blues have replaced striker Deshorn Brown with Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez who returned to the club after one and a half seasons.

Ins: Xisco Hernandez

Outs: Deshorn Brown, Ajay Chhetri (on loan to East Bengal)

Jamshedpur FC

Farukh Choudhary returned to Jamshedpur from Mumbai City as Jackichand Singh went the other way. They also signed Len Doungel on loan from FC Goa and Amarjit Singh went to the Gaurs on a permanent transfer.

Ins: Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel (on loan from FC Goa), Boris Singh

Outs: Jackichand Singh, Amarjit Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin's only activity has been bringing in former FC Goa and ATK midfielder Manuel Lanzarote who replaced injured club captain Rafael Crivellaro.

Ins: Manuel Lanzarote

Outs: Rafael Crivellaro (Injured)

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters replaced injured Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha with his compatriot Juande. They also signed Subha Ghosh from ATK Mohun Bagan and had sent Nongdamba Naorem to the Mariners. It has to be noted though, that while the club announced Ghosh's signing they are yet to receive clearance from Indian FA as the Mariners reportedly halted the move. The matter currently rests with the AIFF's Player Status Committee

Ins: Juande

Outs: Sergio Cidoncha (Injured)

East Bengal

Just a week before the window opened, East Bengal had released as many as nine Indian players from their bio-bubble in Goa. They also signed Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare who has impressed.

Ins: Bright Enobakhare, Ajay Chhetri (on loan from Bengaluru FC), Subrata Paul (on loan from Hyderabad FC), Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das

Outs: Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh and Rafique Ali Sardar (on loan to Mohammedan Sporting), Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, Samad Ali Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad and Anil Chavan, Sankar Roy (on loan to Hyderabad FC).

Odisha FC

Despite being at the bottom of the league table, the Kalinga Warriors have been involved in very little transfer activity. In a swap loan deal with ATK Mohun Bagan, they have sent Marcelinho out and have brought in Australian midfielder Brad Inman. Full-back Rakesh Pradhan also joined the club on a permanent deal from NorthEast United

Ins: Rakesh Pradhan, Brad Inman (on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan)

Outs: Marcelinho (on loan to ATK Mohun Bagan)