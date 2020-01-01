East Bengal’s Robbie Fowler - Kolkata derby is massive for us

The Liverpool legend is pleased to finally start pre-season training with the team…

are set to make their debut in the (ISL) with the blockbuster Kolkata derby fixture against rivals on November 27.

The Red and Golds’ new manager Robbie Fowler is excited to face their bitter rivals in their season opener and suggested that the team would do their best to get off to a flying start in the league.

“We know how tough any game would be,” said the East Bengal boss. “But for us to get the reigning champions and to get a massive derby out of the way is something for us to train for. It's a massive game for our players and we can't wait. We will be looking forward to it.”

East Bengal will get less than a month’s time to prepare for the upcoming season but Fowler is not willing to take any pressure ahead of their season opener.

“We are weeks behind in terms of preparation. But all we can do is get the team as ready as we can. We really will be ready. No pressure on our boys. We are new boys in the league. Let’s put all the pressure on ATK Mohun Bagan,” said the great.

The domestic player of the Red and Golds had started training on October 26 under assistant coach Renedy Singh. On Friday, Robbie Fowler and foreign players took the field for the first time and started full-fledged pre-season training.

“It was a good day. We were in quarantine for 14 days. First time we saw the lads. They enjoyed the training session. We know it is difficult for us as we are behind. But we will work hard and try and get up to speed as soon as possible.”