ISL: Chennaiyin FC rope in former Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle

(ISL) club has appointed Owen Coyle as their new head coach. The 53-year-old Scottish coach will take up the role left vacant by Englishman John Gregory who bid adieu earlier this week.

Coyle, who was a striker during his playing days, has the experience of managing and Wanderers in the Premier League. His last managerial stint was with Scottish club Ross County where he spent five months before resigning with the club positioned at the bottom of the league.

One of the most notable achievements of the new Chennaiyin head coach is getting Burnley promoted to the Premier League in 2009.

Chennaiyin are in a rut this season, with just five points from six matches which include one win. They are sitting in the ninth position on the table and the new leadership will hope to resurrect Marina Machans' season.

With a host of new foreign players and a good crop of young Indian talents at his disposal. Coyle's first task as Chennaiyin manager will be an away fixture at Jamshedpur on December 9.