ISL 2019-20: Carles Cuadrat - The wins will come for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru are seventh on the league table...

Bengaluru registered their third consecutive draw this season with a goalless draw against away from home.

The Blues have not won a single match this season and are seventh on the league table after the first three rounds. Head coach Carles Cuadrat feels they deserved more from their games and said that there is no cause for concern.

"The team keeps drawing because we are playing against very good opponents. It was not a clear (winnable) game for us. I am very happy with the tactical game, we stopped the opponents and created chances. It is normal that when you don't win, the feeling in the dressing room is that we have to start winning. We should have a minimum of seven points, never three but we will keep working," he said.

He further added,"We try to work to get the work goals. The good thing is that we are creating chances. We don't have to feel the pressure, we have to keep working and wins will arrive."

Cuadrat had earlier blasted the referees in ISL for the string of poor decisions in earlier rounds. While Sunday's game had no major talking point when it comes to refereeing decisions, the Spanish coach clarified,"I want to clarify. It is very simple. I have a job as a coach. If I don't do well in my job, the club will make a decision. If I am not happy with players, I put them on the bench. The refs are repeating mistakes game after game.

"We have UEFA license, courses, we try to rectify mistakes. After four years in , I don't see any improvement."

Defender Alber Serran returned from an injury layoff and started the match, only to be taken off midway through the first half due to another injury. "These (Serran injury) things happen. He was 100 per cent fit to start the game and the injury came later," Cuadrat said.

