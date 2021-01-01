Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
ISL
Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Manuel Onwu and Gaurav Bora are eligible for their respective sides after serving their suspensions...

NorthEast United will be looking to build momentum in the race for the play-offs when they face Odisha at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco in the first of the two 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures on Sunday.

Game NorthEast United vs Odisha
Date Sunday, February 14
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown


Odisha Possible XI:

Odisha possible XI

Injured - Paul
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Brad Inman

 

