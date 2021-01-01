ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Islanders and the Gaurs are embroiled in their own battles at the top of the table and in the race for the play-offs respectively...

Mumbai City have a three-point lead over ATK Mohun Bagan at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings when they take on play-off contenders FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs FC Goa Date Monday, February 8 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh



FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful - Princeton Rebello

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz