Juan Ferrando unconcerned by FC Goa's tough start to the ISL season

The Spanish manager wants to take game by game rather than thinking about the championship...

have a relatively tough start to their ISL ( ) campaign, playing a couple of strong teams in the first two games. They will lock horns against former champions in their first game followed by an encounter with former manager Sergio Lobera's FC.

Bengaluru have been a bogey team for Goa as they have won only once against the Blues so far. Whereas the presence of former manager Lobera in the Mumbai dugout adds more spice to their second fixture.

But Ferrando is not concerned about the schedule and he wants to take one step at a time.

"I'm happy that now we are working on the pitch. That is the most important thing. The time is very short. We didn't have a lot of time in pre-season but I have been telling our coaching staff to prepare the team and our medical team has been working hard on recovery training. I hope we will have a good idea in the training games as the boys have not been in action for many months.

"Our target is to prepare the team for the first game. After Bengaluru first, it is Mumbai. The target is to progress week by week and day by day. Of course, we want to win the championship but right now it is about taking small steps. The new players have to get accustomed to the ideology of the team. Every game is important. Our mentality all the time is the same - to win three points. We don't lose sleep that we play Bengaluru and Mumbai first," stated the Spaniard during an online interaction.

Ferrando is focussing on the tactical nuances as he searches for the best system that will suit his team and his own principles. At the same time, he is concerned about the challenges the players face while staying in a bio-bubble for such a long period.

"We are working a lot on the tactical part followed by physical conditioning. We have to try to find the best system. Tactically it is important to know how to respond to what happens during the course of a game. Of course, set -pieces are very important. Our focus is to find out what happens with the ball and without the ball and in other situations as well.

"I am happy that the coaching staff is helping a lot and the players have a very positive mentality. But in two weeks, it is very difficult to say how the players will control stress. But we are a professional team. It is necessary to talk to players. It is very important to believe in the team and the staff. We are in the hotel for 24 hours, but we can play and train, and these details are very important for us."

The 39-year-old manager is looking forward to their upcoming friendly against to gauge the preparations of his team.

Ferrando has a lot of young blood in the squad in the likes of Saviour Gama, Makan Chote and Phrangki Buam and he is ready to gamble on these youngsters. He also feels that it is necessary to rotate and have an alternative plan as games are set to arrive thick and fast.

"I'm not thinking about the new or inexperienced played. I am trying to find the best first XI. If a player understands the tactical part, he is good to play. If players like Phrangki and Chote are ready, they play in the first XI. It's a new chapter. We decided to find the best players who can help the team. It is very important to prepare a plan B with the medical staff because I don't know if all the players will be ready for every game."

FC Goa have not filled their overseas contingent as they have only signed six foreigners. But the coach asserts that he is happy with his squad.

"I think I have the best squad. I am not afraid about foreign players and substitutions (if the league allows five substitutions). The moment of substitution is very important. It's not necessary to use all the places for foreign players. In future, we could change a few players," signed off the former Volos FC manager.