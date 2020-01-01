ISL 2020-21: Owen Coyle - East Bengal will be a force to reckon with under Robbie Fowler

The Jamshedpur coach feels that East Bengal deserve more than they have got this season...

's Owen Coyle feels that have been unlucky in their debut season in the (ISL).

Going into the match on Thursday evening Coyle would be a much-relived man as his team picked their first win in four games against in their previous game while the Red and Golds continue to languish at the bottom of the table with zero points.

"It (2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan) was a game where we deserved to win. We have been threatening to win both against Odisha (2-2) and Hyderabad (1-1). So we knew that it was just a matter of time to turn those draws into wins.

"Everyone of our lads was terrific from start to finish and that's what we need. We need to give those accomplished performances for the duration of the whole match."

East Bengal have conceded seven in three matches whereas are yet to score a goal but Coyle remains on his toes ahead of their tie.

"Having watched East Bengal's games, they have been very unlucky not to take something from all three games. They've given great performances. They have some bad luck with some injuries here and there.

"[They have] very good players [and a] very good coach in Robbie Fowler. So it's going to be a very tough game, as tough it was against ATK Mohun Bagan. We have to make sure we are ready for that," said Coyle.

The former Wanderers coach also backed Fowler to come good as the season progresses and believes that the former striker can turn it around for East Bengal.

"Robbie Fowler has already shown, with the jobs that he has had, that he is a very good coach. There's no doubt that, the longer they spend together, East Bengal will be a real force to reckon with when they play according to Robbie's game.

"East Bengal is a huge club. Everything always takes time. People want everything to happen straight away. It takes time. With what East Bengal and Robbie have, they are going to be a good side - a side who are capable of beating anybody," he opined.