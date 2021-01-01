'Everything depends on us' - Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera wants his team to work on 'small details' in their upcoming games

Lobera is not worried about losing the first spot to ATK Mohun Bagan as they are set to play against them once again...

Sergio Lobera feels that Mumbai City are in a very good position in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur on Saturday.

The team from Mumbai dropped four points in two games after an unbeaten run of 15 games. They suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru on Monday, before which they were held to a 3-3 draw by FC Goa.

"I feel, as always, we need to work (hard) and continue improving in some aspects during the game. Obviously, we conceded four goals (against Bengaluru) which is a big number but we had a lot of chances to score goals. If we had scored all our chances, we would have won. We need to work on this balance. But this is the past and we need tor focus on the next game," said the coach of the Islanders.

After 17 games, Mumbai City are currently two points off leaders ATK Mohun Bagan (36 points) who are in action against East Bengal on Friday. Lobera has identified Jamshedpur as a defensively resolute outfit but feels that his side are still in a position where they can finish at the summit.

"Jamshedpur is a very strong team. It's very difficult to find space in their half. When you need to win a game, you need to work as a team. Jamshedpur is not only about one player (Nerijus Valskis who scored in the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture) and our focus is to play against a very good team," he continued.

"I think that we are in a very good position, maybe the best position because everything depends on us (as Mumbai City are set to play their final league game against ATK Mohun Bagan). The reason we are in this position is that we have done a very good job. Obviously, in the last few games, we need to improve some things."

Despite conceding the top spot to the Mariners after leading the table for most of the season, the Spanish coach has stressed that Mumbai City are in a 'normal situation' going into the final three league games.

"Maybe it's not a normal situation when, in 10 games in a row, you win eight and draw two. I think in a season it's impossible to win all games. We have been unbeaten for 15 games in a row, achieving a lot of points. But now maybe it's a normal situation. The results can change all the time and we need to be careful with the small details," he said.

Sergio Lobera went on to reiterate his confidence in his playing style in order to help Mumbai City achieve its objectives.

"In the last two games, we scored five goals but conceded seven goals. In the next few games, we need to know that we are playing against different teams with different philosophies. Bengaluru and Jamshedpur are very different teams. But the most important thing is ourselves.

"We need to be loyal in our style of play and know that we are strong while playing in our style of play. During the game, bad things can happen but we need to be ready to react to these situations. During 90 minutes, it's impossible for everything to be amazing and good. There are bad moments and we need to work as a team to achieve our targets together.

Article continues below

"Finally, you need to manage a lot of things - tactical, physical and mental. We need to be strong because we are closer than ever to make history for the club and we need to enjoy this because we achieved a lot of records. To finish the season with high expectations, we accept this challenge. We are competing to finish at the top of the table and we are looking forward to the next game and the rest of the season," he signed out.