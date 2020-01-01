Jamshedpur FC: All you need to know about Nigerian international Stephen Eze

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of Nigerian international defender Stephen Eze...

In a bid to strengthen their backline after talismanic defender Jose Espinosa's (Tiri) departure this season, have signed two solid centre backs in Englishman Peter Hartley and Nigerian defender Stephen Eze.

Eze comes to after playing at the top level of Bulgarian football for three years and looks to be a great inclusion in Owen Coyle's side this season.

Other than Bulgaria, he has also played for Nigerian giants FC and has represented the national team in two editions of the African Cup of Nations.

More teams

Professional debut

Born in Makurdi, , Eze graduated from local club Lobi Stars FC's youth team in 2014 and was promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2014-15 Nigerian Professional Football League season where he made his debut.

Experience in Bulgaria and

After spending three seasons in Nigerian top division with , Ifeanyi Ubah and Kano Pillars FC, the defender joined Bulgarian top tier side Lokomotiv Plovdiv ahead of the 2017-18 season. Eze had appeared in 57 league games in three seasons and was one of their most important players.

During the 2018-19 season, he had won the Bulgarian Cup with his club where he had appeared in six matches in the competition scoring one goal. By winning the cup competition in 2018-19, Lokomotiv Plovdiv were eligible to play in the 2019-20 Europa League qualifying rounds.

Eze had appeared in all the four qualifying games Plovdiv had played in the continental. Unfortunately, the Bulgarian side were ousted from the third round.

International Experience

Eze was a part of the Nigerian squad in the 2016 AFCON and had made his international debut against Niger in a group stage clash. Unfortunately, Nigeria could not make it to the knock-out stages.

The defender was once again called to the national squad for the 2018 AFCON. Nigeria had finished runners-up in that edition and the defender had started in all the six matches in the competition.

He was also a part of the initial 30-man Nigerian squad for the World Cup 2018 but did not make the cut in the final 23-man squad.

Last stint

After parting ways with Lokomotiv Plovdiv in January 2020, Eze had joined Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Tobol. Right after signing for the club, the defender picked up an injury during a pre-season game and underwent a surgery.

The defender never appeared in an official game for Tobol and left the club after the 2020 season ended. Ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season, the Nigeran has joined Jamshedpur FC.