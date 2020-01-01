ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC confirm Owen Coyle as head coach

The Tata Steel-owned side will be hoping for an improved season under Coyle after a disappointing run last campaign...

(ISL) club Jamshedpur have announced Owen Coyle as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

fAs reported earlier, his former club Chennaiyin were only willing to offer a one-year extension and it is understood that Coyle was looking for a longer tenure on his contract.

The 54-year-old enjoyed a brilliant stint with Chennaiyin after taking over in December. He helped them to the runners up spot last season after a tumultuous start to the campaign under John Gregory.

Coyle's win percentage with Chennaiyin (53.3) is only bettered in his coaching career by his success with Scottish side Falkirk (63.2) whom he led to the Scottish Football League First Division title in his debut season as a coach in 2003.

He also won the 2009 Football League Championship play-offs with and was named the Premier League Manager of the Month on two occasions (November 2010, March 2012) during his time with Wanderers.

Coyle is set to be 's fourth manager in the three years of its existence in the ISL. The club finished fifth under Steve Coppell and Cesar Ferrando in their first two seasons and that was followed by a disappointing eighth-placed finish under Antonio Iriondo.

The Men of Steel will hope that Coyle can help the team secure their first-ever playoffs.