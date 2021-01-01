ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Hyderabad will looking to arrest their fall from the standings as they take on Kerala Blasters...

Hyderabad, sixth with 26 points, are now just two points above Bengaluru as the race for the 2020-21 Indian Super League play-offs heats up. The Nizams take on Kerala Blasters (10th, 16 points) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday evening.

Game Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters Date Tuesday, February 16 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad Possible XI:

Injured - Lalawmpuia

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Mohammad Yasir



Key Players - Aridane Santana, x



Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - Nishu Kumar

Doubtful - Facundo Pereyra

Suspended - None



Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray