ISL 2020-21: Gerard Nus - Being the youngest coach does not scare me

The Spanish manager welcomed the five substitution rule that has been implemented in 2020-21 edition of ISL...

FC head coach Gerard Nus is in a fix ahead of their campaign opener against FC on Saturday as he will be missing the services of some of the key players who have to remain in isolation after testing positive of Covid-19. But the young tactician is upbeat that his team can produce the goods against Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City.

"I think we have to take every challenge one at a time. Obviously, not having players for the first game is not something any coach would have (wanted). Even if we follow all the guidelines we can get infected, so we can only be focused on the things that we can control. So we take it as it is and keeping our focus in training," he stated.

The NorthEast coach is not willing to throw in the towel before fighting it out on the pitch against a Mumbai side that have signed some tried and tested players in Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai and Mourtada Fall.

"We know about the strength of Mumbai City. For me, they have made one of the biggest investments (in summer signings). Right from attack, with players like (Bartholomew) Ogbeche, Boumous, the quality that they have is amazing but we have to pay more attention to ourselves. It's not only that they must win but also play attractive football and we are gonna take every game as it comes and expect an interesting challenge ahead."

Nus has promised that his team will compete with every resource in their armoury and hopes to make life tough for the other teams.

"First of all, we want to be competitive, we want to be a team who is strong. I wouldn't like to see our team devastated at all, regardless of the result, without giving up. We want to be with the ball but there will be moments when you have to run and fight. It's part of the game and we have to recognise those moments."

The former assistant at Elche FC welcomed the five-substitution rule as it would help coaches have more options to rotate and rest players.

"We all know how short the preparations have been so it's good to at least have the chance to put more players in and give more breathers for the players on the pitch and it's going to maintain the level of the games."

The Highlanders have only made it to the playoffs only once in the past six editions of the ISL and Nus, at 35, comes in as the youngest manager in this season.

"I am not thinking hard about last season because last season there was a different staff, different players and it (last season) was not in Covid (not held during a pandemic). Mumbai also is not the way they are now - they have new management, coaches, and although the batch may be the same, many other things are not.

"I'm really confident about myself and with the staff that we roped in. I was 23 when I was at the football academy. I am not afraid or scared (to be the youngest coach). The age doesn't keep my mind occupied for a single moment," he insisted.