Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Ishan Pandita, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL
Goa will be looking to consolidate their position in the top four while East Bengal hunt for their third win of their debut ISL campaign...

FC Goa are missing a few key personnel but will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven in the 2020-21 Indian Super League when they take on East Bengal at Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday evening. The Red and Golds will be looking to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Mumbai City.

Game FC Goa vs East Bengal
Date Friday, January 29
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs Mumbai City

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Marathi TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Marathi
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:   

FC Goa possible XI

Injured - Brandon Fernandes, James Donachie
Doubtful - None 
Suspended - Ivan Gonzalves

Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz


East Bengal Possible XI: 

East Bengal possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful- None
Suspended - None  

Key Players - Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

 

