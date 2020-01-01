ISL 2020-21: Goals at a premium, defensive concerns - East Bengal players need to step up collectively

The players need to up their game to bail out the club from the mess they are in at present…

It has been a tough debut season for in the (ISL) so far as they have lost all three of their matches including the Kolkata derby. More concerningly, even after playing 270 minutes of football, they have not found the back of the net.

The Kolkata giants, under Robbie Fowler’s tutelage, are yet to settle properly. Being the last team to enter the ISL this season did not really help their cause much as they got very little time to assimilate the squad and prepare for the season.

By the time East Bengal confined their berth in the ISL, the best of Indian talent had already joined other clubs and they had to settle for the best of the rest. However, criticism could be levelled at the club for not filling their quota of seven foreign players. Out of the six foreign players, Aaron Amadi-Holloway (only foreign striker in the squad) got injured during the pre-season and skipper Danny Fox picked up a knock in just their second match of the season against FC.

Fowler does not have a proper foreign striker in his arsenal, a position in which every other team in the ISL has at least one top-quality overseas player. The lack of a quality forward is already reflecting in the team’s performances.

East Bengal can still fill their foreign quota if they sign a player who is a free agent. However, if they want to bring in a player playing at any club, they will have to wait until January. In any case, the visa formalities and the quarantine protocols ensure, it will be at least two weeks after signing before he can join the team.

In the present scenario, the only thing the Red and Gold manager can hope is that his senior Indian players step up and deliver. It is high time the likes of Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua and CK Vineeth step up and use their experience to bail out the club.

Now, Jeje is coming back after a lengthy injury lay-off and expecting him to straightaway shoulder the burden of goalscoring is not realistic. Balwant Singh, on the other hand, has scored just two goals in his last 1328 minutes of football in the ISL, dating back to the start of 2018-19 season. Balwant has just 15 starts in this period. Vineeth's plight is also similar. From the 2018-19 season, the Keralite has scored four goals in 1611 minutes of football, which included 16 starts.

The output from East Bengal's forwards is less than ideal for a club looking to make a mark in their inaugural season.

East Bengal’s backline has also been a cause of concern for the coach. The defence has already leaked seven goals in the first three matches and the coach even had to deploy defensive midfielder Sehnaj Singh as a makeshift centre-back in the absence of Danny Fox in their last game.

The Kolkata side have central defenders like Gurtej Singh and Rana Gharami who have experience of playing in the ISL, but Fowler has not used them in the central defensive position much. Gharami started their season opener against rivals but since has not featured.

Even full-back Narayan Das, who has been playing at the top level for many years and has even represented the national team, has looked shaky.

The onus is on the players to step up collectively. It doesn't just concern the club's campaign but also their reputations.